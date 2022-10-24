How’s she doing?

Asked by Jonathan Capehart how Vice President Kamala Harris is doing, President Biden responded: “She’s doing great. First of all, she’s smart as hell.” So you know we are in the land of the whopper.

Biden continued his tribute to her: “She has a backbone like a ramrod…there isn’t any public figure that is, you know, 60 percent favorable ratings, I mean, you know, most of, and, but—she’s doing a great job.”

I misunderstood Biden to be saying that Harris has a 60 percent favorability rating. He wasn’t saying that, but it made me wonder and I checked. According to the current average maintained by FiveThirtyEight, Harris’s favorability rating is 38.4 percent. In other words, she’s doing about as well as Biden himself. I.e., not well. Not in favorability or any other real-world measurement.