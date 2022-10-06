Hurricane Joe: Discussion over

President Biden deserves a chapter or hall or wing of his own in the annals of idiocy. Speaking in Fort Myers yesterday about Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts, Biden declared:
And you can imagine, because unfortunately, I’ve been to a lot of disaster areas in the last couple months — last six months. You know, more fires have burned in the West, in the Southwest, burned everything right to the ground than the entire state of New Jersey, the — as much room as that takes up.
And the reservoirs out west are down to almost zero. We’re in a situation where the Colorado River looks more like a stream. And there’s a lot going on.
And I think the one thing this has finally ended is a discussion about whether or not there’s climate change and we should do something about it.
The climate is changing. Surely some revelation is at hand. Joe Biden means to force us into electric cars to put a lid on it. Discussion over.
It sounds
semi-fascist to me. I worry that Roger Pielke, Jr., among many others, is at risk.
