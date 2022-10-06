Hurricane Joe: Discussion over

President Biden deserves a chapter or hall or wing of his own in the annals of idiocy. Speaking in Fort Myers yesterday about Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts, Biden declared:

And you can imagine, because unfortunately, I’ve been to a lot of disaster areas in the last couple months — last six months. You know, more fires have burned in the West, in the Southwest, burned everything right to the ground than the entire state of New Jersey, the — as much room as that takes up.

And the reservoirs out west are down to almost zero. We’re in a situation where the Colorado River looks more like a stream. And there’s a lot going on.

And I think the one thing this has finally ended is a discussion about whether or not there’s climate change and we should do something about it.