Is President Biden running for reelection? “I have not made that formal decision but it’s my intention . . . to run again and we’ll have time to make that decision,” Biden told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an “exclusive interview” that must have been premised on an agreement not to ask difficult questions.

“Dr. Biden is for it?” Capehart asked. Patrick Reilly observes in his New York Post story — “Earth to Joe” — that Capehart’s follow-up question “was met with a long, awkward silence as Biden appeared to glance toward the floor in the sit-down interview that aired Friday night.”

I would say “as Biden appeared to zone out.” Maybe it was the difficulty of processing “Dr. Biden.”

“Mr. President —,” Capehart called out to him. “Oh!” Capehart exclaimed when Biden snapped out of it.

“Dr. Biden thinks that — my wife thinks that I, uh — that we’re doing something very important,” Biden finally said.

The MSNBC chryon read “BREAKING NEWS.” It should have read: THIS IS JUST WEIRD.” And it gets weirder upon repeated viewings. Maybe we can get get a current assessment of Biden from Dr. Chen.