John Kills It on Bill Bennett Show

I recall telling John when he retired from his law practice to run the Center of the American Experiment that he was going to be much busier than he was as a corporate lawyer, and sure enough he admits that this is true. Yesterday he did a star turn on Bill Bennett’s podcast, riffing for 50 minutes on everything from the mid-term election to public education to the fentanyl crisis to energy policy to foreign policy and the Ukraine crisis. And then in a fit of bashfulness he told me he had no idea whether he was any good.

Well I am completely objective, naturally, so I think Power Line readers shouldn’t miss John in rare form.

You know what to do now: download right here, or listen or download the show from our mutual hosts at Ricochet.