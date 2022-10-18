John Kills It on Bill Bennett Show

I recall telling John when he retired from his law practice to run the Center of the American Experiment that he was going to be much busier than he was as a corporate lawyer, and sure enough he admits that this is true. Yesterday he did a star turn on Bill Bennett’s podcast, riffing for 50 minutes on everything from the mid-term election to public education to the fentanyl crisis to energy policy to foreign policy and the Ukraine crisis. And then in a fit of bashfulness he told me he had no idea whether he was any good.
Well I am completely objective, naturally, so I think Power Line readers shouldn’t miss John in rare form.
You know what to do now: download right here, or listen or download the show from our mutual hosts at Ricochet.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.