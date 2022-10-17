Loose Ends (190)

• Isn’t Brandon having an ice cream cone redundant, since he obviously suffers brain freeze already?

• One of these days you’d think our culture would get over seeking out celebrities and entertainers as sources of how to think about. . . well, anything. As Stan Evans liked to joke, “Whenever there is a new and urgent political issue, I want to know what celebrities think. I want to hear from Bono” Or these days, apparently, Kanye West. So now West has said something offensive and stupid about Jews. He deserves the heaping of condemnation he is getting for it. But do anti-Semites like Farrakhan, or Ilhan Omar, just to pick two examples, receive the same attention and condemnation as West is receiving now when they launch anti-Semitic comments?

The reaction to West from the cultural establishment that gives Farrakhan or Omar a pass likely stems in part from the friendly things West had to say about Donald Trump a few years back, and for that sin he must be punished. Of course, if there is a transitive property of bigoted statements invalidating other or previous things West has said, I wonder if anyone will revisit his infamous comment after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 that “George W. Bush doesn’t care about black people”? Everyone was happy to have Kanye the cultural icon on their side when it served the partisan purposes of attacking Bush.