Loose Ends (191)

• So another group of climatista goons have attempted to deface a painting in a museum, this time a Monet in Germany:

Activists who just threw food on a Monet painting say we won’t be able to feed ourselves in 2050 bc of climate change, but the best-available UN science predicts *higher* yields — unless we stop using fertilizer, which is what the activists are demanding pic.twitter.com/f893ZNfvuN — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 23, 2022

• One reason I think we’re going to see a lot of GOP upsets in this election is to look back on the 2018 election, which was a poor one for Republicans overall, but still showed some astounding polling failures. Like this one from CNN:

• Have you heard about California’s latest triumph? A $1.7 million public toilet. Not a complete bathroom—a single toilet. Even Governor Newsom is embarrassed. After all, surely we could cut the cost in half if we just moved the bathrooms from the French Laundry to San Francisco.