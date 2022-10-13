Paul Simon turns 81

An email from the New York Review of Books this morning notes that today is Paul Simon’s 81st birthday. I believe they have even posted Daniel Drake’s essay “Paul Simon: Fathers, Sons, Troubled Water” outside their paywall to observe the occasion. Simon is inarguably one of the great American songwriters in the tradition of the American songbook. He has earned his own place in it many times over.

I think he began to hit his stride early with Art Garfunkel on their first album on Columbia. “Bleecker Street” was a sign of things to come. “It’s a long road to Canaan…”

“Scarborough Fair/Canticle” draws on the English folk tradition. What a beautiful track.

It’s hard to believe that “American Tune” is nearly 50 years old.

I admire the breadth of his taste and the depth of his wit. His sense of humor shines through the gospel number “Loves Me Like a Rock,” backed by the Jessy Dixon Singers.

I was one of the few who found his film One-Trick Pony to be terrific. I should probably shorten that to say I was one of the few who found his film, period. I loved it, complete with the guest appearance of the Lovin’ Spoonful. I learned from reading Robert Hilburn’s biography of Simon that he felt insanely guilty about the money lost by the s tudio on the film label on the soundtrack [see update and correction below]. He offered to pay some of it back out of his own funds voluntarily. Nobody does that. (I’m away from home and writing from memory on this point. Trust but verify.)

He wrote the screenplay, he starred in the film, and — one-upping Woody Allen — he wrote the songs featured in the film. I love the title track and several other numbers, including “Late In the Evening” and “How the Heart Approaches What It Yearns.”

And “Father and Daughter” hit home with me in a big way. Thank you, Mr. Simon.

UPDATE and CORRECTION: Contrary to what I originally wrote, Paul Simon did not direct One-Trick Pony. Robert Young did. Simon felt guilty over the money Warner Bros. lost on the soundtrack album, not the movie. Hilburn writes that Simon told Warner Bros. CEO Mo Ostin that he’d pay it back one day. “No other artist had ever even brought up the subject of paying back the company. The guilt over the album’s poor sales was one in a series of issues that caused Simon to go into the deepest depression since his struggles with fame and insecurity in the early 1970s.” I regret mangling the details.

