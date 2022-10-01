Podcast: The 3WHH, on Command and Control to Fascism

This week offers a hybrid car of an episode—almost literally as it turns out—as John Yoo was traveling midweek when Lucretia and I gathered in person with Richard Samuelson to record the first half, reviewing his reflections on the significance of the “Washington Football Team” deciding to name themselves the “Commanders,” which rather fits the administrative state today, no? From there we go on to observe that just when you think academic history can’t sink any lower, it finds a way to do just that (in this case, the James Sweet fiasco that we’ve written about on Power Line), and then we take up Michael Anton’s latest provocation about why the prospect of a new civil war could represent the vindication of the Declaration of Independence.

At length, and with the help of Interpol, we then managed to track down John Yoo in exile over in Italy to get his on the ground take on the recent Italian election that American media think is a harbinger of revived fascism, along with an extended discussion of how the new lawsuits against Biden’s student loan giveaway have a good chance of overcoming the standing hurdles and successfully striking down Biden’s illegal action.

But wait! There’s more: Would you believe our Lucretia took delivery of her very own Tesla this week? John recalls his not terribly happy experience with a rented Tesla last week, but when I showed him what happened to gasoline prices in California this week while he’s been away overseas, he began to reconsider.

