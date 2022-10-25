Ramirez strikes again

The great Michael Ramirez has taken the thousand words we have devoted to President Biden’s utterly lawless student loan giveaway and condensed them into the proverbial picture. He titles this editorial cartoon Purloined Purse Strings and aptly comments: “President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness plan to buy votes is financially reckless, and an unconstitutional power grab of Congress’s spending authority.” I am proud to note that at his Substack site the cartoon is paired with my own comments in “Our president [?] explains” as well as the Wall Street Journal editorial “Biden Forgets How Student-Loan Forgiveness Happened.”
Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Michael Ramirez. All rights reserved. Republished with permission.
