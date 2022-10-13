Rampant Inflation Dims Dems’ Hopes

Cost of living data are out for September, and they are grim. The Wall Street Journal reports:

U.S. consumer inflation excluding energy and food accelerated to a new four-decade high in September, a sign that strong and broad price pressures are persisting. The Labor Department on Thursday said that its so-called core consumer-price index—which excludes volatile energy and food prices—rose 6.6% in September from a year earlier, the biggest increase since August 1982.

More:

Prices rose last month for housing, medical care, airline fares and other services, threatening to keep inflation high for a while.

Everyone’s costs are up, and those cost increases are being reflected in high prices for services. Naturally.

The overall CPI increased 8.2% in September from the same month a year ago, pulled down by a drop in gasoline prices that was partially offset by higher food costs.

But gas prices are rising again.

All of this is bad news for the Democrats. Rasmussen finds that inflation is voters’ number one issue:

With the midterm elections now less than a month away, inflation is still the issue voters are most concerned about. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 89% of Likely U.S. voters are concerned about inflation, including 64% who are Very Concerned.

That is about as strong a consensus as you will see in polling. And voters blame the Democrats:

Sixty percent (60%) now say the policies of President Joe Biden’s administration have increased inflation, a finding just slightly changed since May.

Call me an optimist, but I don’t think the Dems’ endless yammering about abortion will offset the destruction caused by our skyrocketing cost of living.