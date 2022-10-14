Remy Nails Our Clown World

Our pal Remy Munasifi is out with a new video that skewers our clown world in which it is nearly impossible to get a building permit for new housing in many urban neighborhoods, but perfectly all right to pitch a tent and make a semi-permanent “unhoused” encampment, and several parallel absurdities that have become too familiar everywhere. Or as Remy puts it, “the circus used to only come to town once a year.”
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.