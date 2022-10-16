A number of readers asked if I had any video from my extended road trip in Scotland over the summer, so I finally put together a three-minute highlight reel of a few of the more scenic roads (though just about all Scottish roads are scenic) with me on the wrong side of the car—and the road. I can proudly report that I only blew one tire. Sorry I don’t have any pub or distillery footage; maybe next time.
Plus a bonus rainbow from the Isle of Skye:
