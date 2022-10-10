Self-portrait with laptop

Michael Ramirez recently had to take a few days off due to illness. His creative juices are flowing again now that he is back on the case. Picking up on the news that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with crimes that would result in the incapacitation of the average citizen, Michael gives us the imaginary self-portrait produced by Hunter Biden in his current line of “work.”

The self-portrait is posted here on Michael’s Substack site (subscribe here). I learn from the annotation there that the title of the famous Magritte painting on which the self-portrait is based “The Son of Man.” This one is “The Son of Joe.”

Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Michael Ramirez. All rights reserved. Republished with permission.