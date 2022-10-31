This Washington Free Beacon editorial includes Nancy Pelosi’s fundraising appeal on the back of the attack on her husband. The Free Beacon editorial responds to the call for Republicans to “spend the final week of the campaign sitting one bench, reflecting, atoning” for the attack on Paul Pelosi. Minnesota 6h District Rep. and NRCC chairman Tom Emmer received the impassioned instruction of Margaret Brennan for Republicans to quit their lowdown ways and lay off Nancy Pelosi (video below). Brennan hosts CBS’s Deface the Nation, as Rush used to call it.

.@TomEmmer calls out the media for trying to blame Republican rhetoric for the Paul Pelosi attack. Why didn’t they blame Dems when a Bernie Sanders supporter shot Steve Scalise? pic.twitter.com/Ko6iTLZ4UM — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) October 30, 2022

As RedState’s Mr. Bonchie duly observes: “If you watch the clip, Brennan attempts to connect normal Republican election rhetoric to the attack on Paul Pelosi, asking why the GOP is still running ads tying going after Nancy Pelosi. That despite the fact that even the authorities have stated they have not ascertained a motive for the crime yet.”

You may recall she who must be obeyed. Nancy Pelosi is now she who must not be mentioned. As I think about it, Pelosi is both she who must be obeyed and she who must not be mentioned.