Speaking of disinformation

The explosion of crime in the Twin Cities is a problem for Democrats running for public office in Minnesota this year. Many of us think they are responsible and should be held to account. Indeed, we are living with the consequences of their nonfeasance in the George Floyd riots.

When Kamala Harris came to town yesterday Esme Murphy took the opportunity to let Kamala dissemble about her promotion of the Minnesota Freedom Fund to spring rioters. Her response is disgusting. Her maladroitness and dishonesty are so blatant as almost — almost — to be astounding.

Kamala Harris says it's "misinformation" that she promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a far-left organization that has bailed violent criminals — including accused murderers and rapists — out of jail. She's lying. pic.twitter.com/KIBR8v4twJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2022