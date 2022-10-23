Posted on October 23, 2022 by Scott Johnson in 2022 Election, Crime, Kamala Harris, Minnesota

Speaking of disinformation

The explosion of crime in the Twin Cities is a problem for Democrats running for public office in Minnesota this year. Many of us think they are responsible and should be held to account. Indeed, we are living with the consequences of their nonfeasance in the George Floyd riots.

When Kamala Harris came to town yesterday Esme Murphy took the opportunity to let Kamala dissemble about her promotion of the Minnesota Freedom Fund to spring rioters. Her response is disgusting. Her maladroitness and dishonesty are so blatant as almost — almost — to be astounding.

