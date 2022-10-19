Stacey Abrams explains

Stacey Abrams represents the beating heart of the Democratic Party. Pressed on the relative salience of abortion and inflation, Abrams explains: “Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas. It’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women this is not a reductive issue.”

Showing the advantages of a sophisticated vocabulary, Abrams aptly expresses her point. Let us not “reduce” abortion to an issue of birth control. Let us not “reduce” inflation to an economic issue. Oh, Lord, help us to see the big picture all the way to election day!