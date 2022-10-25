The Daily Chart: Americans to News Media—You Suck

If the mainstream media had any self-awareness or integrity at all, the latest Gallup findings on trust in the news media would prompt intensive soul-searching. As Gallup puts it, trust in the media is at a “record low.” Here’s the headline chart:

Note that the largest plurality of trust in the media is “none at all.” From low single digits back in the 1970s to 38 percent today. Nice job media. I’m sure CNN, the NY Times, and the rest will blame it on Fox News.

One more level of refinement: Democrats like the media. Why would that be? Only the media won’t be able to figure it out.