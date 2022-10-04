The Daily Chart: Return of the King Dollar

Over the last 20 to 30 years there has been constant speculation that the status of the U.S. dollar as the world’s primary or even sole reserve currency might be challenged or displaced by the Euro, China’s Renminbi, or perhaps even cryptocurrency. And yet just now, with global uncertainty, out of control inflation, and reliable energy priced in dollars, we see that the dollar is proving the Aragorn of currencies: behold the Return of the King (Dollar)!
Here’s a longer term perspective:
