The Daily Chart: Some Midterm Election Indices

We try to avoid confirmation bias here at Power Line’s data analysis division, but more and more survey data point to a Republican blowout in the midterms.
Bonus chart for the weekend: will this be the year culturally conservative Hispanic voters decisively shift party allegiance, as has been pondered for the last generation?
