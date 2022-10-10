The Daily Chart: Spin This

A moment of drama—whether high or petty is in dispute—occurred in the deciding game of the Mets-Padres wild card playoff game last night when Mets manager Buck Showalter demanded a “substances” check of Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove. Certainly Musgrove’s ears appeared slimy, but the check came back negative. Still, the baseball data mavens note that Musgrove’s all-important “spin rate” was elevated in this outing (spin rate being a possible indicator of substance abuse), though couldn’t this equally be explained by the simple fact that pitchers throw hardest in playoff games where everything is on the line? Musgrove gave up only one hit in seven innings. Jacob deGrom? Max Scherzer? Never heard of ’em.

Still, sucks to be a Mets fan today: