The Daily Chart: The Return of Red China?

Years ago Milton Friedman argued that genuine, multi-party democracy and free market economies were reciprocal things, that you couldn’t have one without the other, or not over the long term anyway. For a long time China appeared to defy this axiom, as it practiced heavy-handed state capitalism while maintaining deeply authoritarian one-party control. It delivered a stunning improvement in living standards for hundreds of millions, and tolerated the creation of its own roster of self-made billionaire entrepreneurs—unthinkable as recently as the 1980s. As I have long described it, the Chinese social contract for its fast-rising middle class was: We give you a good life, and you shut up.

If Friedman is right, China should long ago have started evolving into a more democratic country. Why it didn’t was thought a refutation of Friedman (and by unstated extension a fillip for the elite devotees of the administrative state here and in the EU), but maybe he was right after all. President Xi appears to be reverting to the pre-Deng hostility to open markets and capitalism. And the theatrical expulsion of his more reformist predecessor, Hu Jintao, at the close of the recent Communist Party congress that bestowed an unprecedented third term on President Xi was likely intended as a symbolic turn away from the go-go Deng-Jintao era, as well as a warning to anyone who opposes Xi.

The clearest sign that China is turning away from its capitalist path, or at the very least wants less to do with the United States in its commercial relations, is the crash of the Chinese stock market today:

Barron’s says: