The Democrats’ Playbook…

…only contains a few plays. We saw one of them a couple of days ago with the attack on Paul Pelosi. Nothing says “MAGA” like a deranged gay nudist drug addict who lives in a hippie commune with Black Lives Matter signs, but when has logic ever gotten in the way of Democratic talking points? (As everyone with any sense anticipated, the Pelosi story continues to get weirder. More on that below.)

Most people don’t realize that only days before the Pelosi incident, someone burglarized one of Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs’s campaign offices. OMG! GOP nominee Kari Lake, who is crushing Hobbs in the polls, was obviously to blame. At least, that is what Hobbs and the Democratic Party claimed. This is the Hobbs campaign’s statement:

In AZ—> Phoenix PD says an arrest has been made in this alleged commercial burglary on Monday night. The Hobbs campaign/PHXPD are not providing details as to what they believe may have been stolen. Police have not said that they have evidence this was politically motivated. https://t.co/khKYmzppqs — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) October 27, 2022



And Arizona’s Democratic Party weighed in:

Unfortunately, Katie and so many other elected officials are victims of threats and intimidation tactics like this. Make no mistake — this is a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence — and it is despicable. https://t.co/NzUkHGHx3W — Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) October 27, 2022



This was all too dumb to fly, and I believe Hobbs has now retracted her claim that the break-in had anything to do with Lake or the Republicans. In the meantime, Kari Lake absolutely scorched reporters for propagating the idiotic break-in story. She is really good:

.@KariLake to the Fake News: “you’re in a frenzy panic because your chosen candidate is not winning. You didn’t wanna cover [new polls] so you had to run with a completely garbage, bullshit story pic.twitter.com/ruCEBRAyVA — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 27, 2022



Every election cycle, Republican campaign offices are burgled, broken into, vandalized and set on fire. I haven’t seen any statistics, but based on observation over the years, I would guess that this happens five or ten times to a Republican campaign office for every one time it happens to Democrats. Then, of course, we have the many pro-life offices that have been vandalized or set on fire since the Dobbs decision came down. (The FBI isn’t on that case, being too busy raiding the homes of pro-life activists.)

The Democrats’ game is obvious to all: when Bernie Sanders campaign volunteer James Hodgkinson tried to assassinate the House Republican baseball team, and almost killed Steve Scalise, was the cause the Democrats’ endless stream of hate directed against the GOP? Ask a Democrat that question, and his answer will be: who is James Hodgkinson?

And how about the guy who tried to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh? Do you think he may have been motivated by the Democratic Party’s insane, over the top attacks on conservative justices? Actually, I have no idea what a Democrat would say if you asked that question, because no reporter has ever asked it, and none ever will.

Finally, back to the Paul Pelosi mystery: Breitbart News had more yesterday, based on statements by San Francisco’s Chief of Police. It turns out that there was a third person present in the Pelosis’ mansion, and he let the police in. When the cops arrived, Pelosi and DePape were struggling for possession of a hammer. Police officers witnessed DePape getting possession of the hammer and hitting Pelosi. The chief said:

At this time, the officers remained outside of the threshold of the home. And they observed Mr. Pelosi and Mr. DePape, each with one hand on a single hammer. It was one hammer that the officers observed. Officers, while still outside of the doorway threshold, gave commands to both men to drop the hammer. Mr. DePape immediately pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently attacked him with the hammer. The officers immediately entered, tackled the suspect, disarmed him, then took the hammer away from him and took the suspect, Mr. DePape, into custody.

So:

For people not paying attention, the story now is that a nudist in his underwear with a hammer snuck into the Pelosi residence, a wellness check sent the police there, they knocked on the door, a THIRD person let them in, at which point the man began assaulting Paul Pelosi. https://t.co/GVESKliweg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 29, 2022



One is tempted to say that the facts will come out eventually, but sadly that may not be true. Certainly no reporter wants to dig into an event that Democrats are now desperately relying on to stave off electoral disaster. (It won’t work, by the way.) So we may never know what happened, and why.