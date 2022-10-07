The Biden coverup

The Hunter Biden case is not the Hunter Biden case. It’s the Joe Biden case. All the rest is the saga of a corrupt and degraded reprobate.

Yesterday someone somewhere leaked to the Washington Post that the years-long investigation of Hunter may warrant a prosecution on tax and gun charges. He may even have to pay a fine.

It is impossible to be too cynical about the Post story. Reading between the lines, one can only see the coverup of the Biden family corruption at work.

In his New York Post column on the leaked story Andrew McCarthy musters the high level of cynicism to read it correctly. He first mocks the Post for its suppression of the underlying story and its self-congratulatory story on the leak.

We see here the uses of shamelessness. It applies to every corner of the Hunter Biden case, including the Post’s “coverage” of it.

Speaking of impossibility, it is impossible to be too harsh about the Post’s own role in the coverup. McCarthy’s mockery is a noble effort.

McCarthy anticipates the culmination of the coverup in a plea deal:

[H]ere is the theater I envision: The Justice Department will announce a guilty plea deal to trivial charges. Hunter will emote his deeply sincere contrition. President Biden will beat his chest and say, “See, I didn’t interfere in any way whatsoever” (I doubt he’ll add “just like I never discussed my son’s foreign business deals”). And the Justice Department will convene the victory-lap press conference at which it congratulates itself for its courage and independence in prosecuting the president’s son, without fear or favor. And then they’ll hope the whole thing goes away. Case closed. The guilty plea settles all outstanding issues. Swept under the prosecutorial rug is any mention of the corruption and self-dealing in which the president himself is implicated.

For those new to the story, McCarthy reminds readers: “The Biden family — not merely Hunter, the Biden family — received approximately $6 million in a transaction with CEFC, an apparent arm of the Chinese Communist government. There is documentary corroboration from the laptop that Joe Biden was supposed to get a significant slice (10% for the ‘big guy’).”

He asks: “What did the Chinese government believe they were getting by lavishing millions on the Bidens? Were any of the Bidens intercepted in the FBI’s national-security monitoring of CEFC? If Joe Biden weren’t president and had to apply for a security clearance like other executive branch officials, could he qualify? Do you suppose the Justice Department’s very aggressive I’m sure, no fear or favor investigation is going to answer those and other pertinent questions?”

Those are rhetorical questions to which the answer is “no.”