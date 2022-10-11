On the morning after after President Biden’s proclamation of a pardon for all those convicted of marijuana possession last week I commented in “High on foggy Biden.” In response to the mind-numbing racial disparities shibboleths that Biden cited to support the pardons, I referred to part 4 of my 2015 Deep secrets of racial profiling series.

In the linked part 4 I wrote about Michelle Alexander’s noxious The New Jim Crow and drew on Heather Mac Donald’s invaluable City Journal essay “Is the criminal-justice system racist?,” collected in The War On Cops (published by Encounter Books in 2016). While working on my own comments on Biden’s pardon, I wanted to ask Heather to call her office.

Heather now responds to the Biden pardon in her American Mind column “The marijuana myth.” Heather provides a brutal takedown of the shibboleths that Biden et al. retail for their own partisan political purposes every day. Giving truth and justice their due, Heather comes at the marijuana pardon from a variety of angles.

Coincidentally, our friend Michael Ramirez also addressed the pardon yesterday in a cartoon he calls “Joe the dope.” It perfectly complements Heather’s column.

Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Michael Ramirez. All rights reserved. Republished with permission.