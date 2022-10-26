The Paranormal, Kirby Puckett, and Me

Do you remember where you were on October 26, 1991, 31 years ago today? Probably not. But I do. I was in Munich, on business, arriving that day from London. But let’s back up.

The Minnesota Twins were in the World Series that year against the Atlanta Braves. I was part of a consortium that had season tickets to Twins games. We had bought in when tickets were easy to get, and we had great seats–in the fourth row, right on a line between second base and first. I attended the first game of the 1991 Series, which the Twins won. Our seats were so good, who do you think was sitting right in front of me? Ted Turner, then the Braves’ owner, and Jane Fonda. Jane did the Tomahawk Chop non-stop for nine innings, but to no avail.

I left the next day for Europe. I knew the World Series games were on television in the middle of the night, but I didn’t want to stay up all night to watch them, so I followed as best I could in the British press, which reported in garbled fashion on how each “side” performed.

On October 26 I flew to Munich. I had the weekend off and was going to work the next Monday, preparing a German witness for a deposition. But this was a Friday night and I was at loose ends. So what did I do? I walked across a little square from my hotel to a neighborhood bar, where I sampled draft Bavarian beer for the first time. It was good. I returned to my hotel some hours later and went to bed.

This is when I had the only paranormal experience of my life. Some mysterious force awakened me in the middle of the night and led me to crawl across the floor–some might say I was not yet entirely myself–to an old, black and white television that was sitting on a stand in the middle of my room. I pulled the power button to turn the TV on.

By that time I had already missed some heroics by Kirby Puckett, like this catch:

Back is Puckett,

he's at the fence,

he leaps up …

he caught it!

Oh, what a catch!#MNTwins center fielder Kirby Puckett made one heckuva catch 31 years ago tonight. pic.twitter.com/1DIeZ3sbmq — The Twins Almanac (@TwinsAlmanac) October 26, 2022



But I didn’t know that. I pulled the power button, and the TV set filled with snow that slowly resolved. I didn’t have to change the channel. It was Game 6, live from the Metrodome. I blinked at the set as the picture came into focus, trying to figure out what was going on. It wasn’t easy: the crowd was cheering madly, and the announcers were talking a mile a minute, way too fast for my primitive German to keep up.

But I knew what happened next: Kirby Puckett came to the plate. A Braves left-hander threw a couple of balls, and then this, which I saw on an old black and white set, to a torrent of German:

On this day in 1991: Kirby takes over Game 6! pic.twitter.com/zxHBp9c8QL — Jeff (@MNTwinsZealot) October 26, 2022



Kirby smoked the ball, the announcers and the crowd both went crazy, Puckett circled the bases and was greeted by all the Twins at home plate. I switched off the TV and went back to bed.

The next morning I woke up, slightly the worse for wear, and tried to figure out whether I had briefly gotten up, just in time to see Kirby Puckett win Game 6 with a home run in extra innings, or whether I had dreamed the whole thing. I wasn’t sure until I called my office some hours later.

Game 6 was the greatest event in the history of Minnesota sports. It led, the following night, to Game 7, an epic pitchers’ duel in which Jack Morris went ten shutout innings for the Twins, and the Twins won the game in the bottom of the tenth. Legend has it that after the top of the 9th, Twins manager Tom Kelly approached Morris as he entered the dugout and said something like, “Tremendous game, Jack. You’ve done all you can. I’m going to the pen.” To which Morris did not respond positively. Then, the story goes, pitching coach Dick Such joined the conversation and said, “I don’t know, Tom. Jack still looks good. I think he’s got another inning in him.” Kelly pondered for a moment, and then said–according to legend–“What the Hell. It’s only a game.” And, whether that dialogue took place or not, it is a fact that, with the World Series on the line, he sent Morris out for the 10th and the win.

Sports are endlessly frustrating. Winning is hard, and there are a million ways to lose. Teams you root for are almost always rebuilding, falling short, out of contention, outclassed by the likes of the Yankees. But every once in a while, everything comes together. The team you have followed through years of bad times emerges, with enough talent and pluck to make a run. And on rare occasions, they go all the way. That is what happened with the Twins in 1987 and again in 1991, the only two championships ever won by a Minnesota pro sports franchise. It is those rare moments, even if your team ultimately falls short, that make it worthwhile to be a sports fan.

In the storied history of that 1991 season, the epic moment, the one everyone remembers, is Game 6. The climax of which I saw in a hotel room in Munich, thanks to an inexplicable impulse.