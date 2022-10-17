The (putative) booing of Dr. Jill

Congress is adjourned. Members up for reelection are home campaigning in advance of elections next month. We are left reading omens and tea leaves. Anything but the Star Tribune! The Star Tribune has gone into full campaign mode on behalf of the DFL. Please see my related comments in “The real fake news.”

Looking for a bona fide tea leaf to read, I noted that Dr. Jill Biden attended last night’s Cowboys-Eagles game in Philadelphia. The Eagles held a cancer awareness event and Dr. Biden served as the Eagles honorary captain in connection with the White House’s cancer initiatives. Dr. Biden took part in pregame activities alongside cancer patients, survivors, and their families. She administered no treatment.

The event promoted President Biden’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative, which has joined forces with the NFL’s cancer awareness arm, Crucial Catch. What we have here is another example of the Gleichschaltung.

Dr. Biden joined cancer survivors on the field for a rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly” before the game. “Fly Eagles Fly” is not to be confused with “Fly Like an Eagle” by the Steve Miller Band.

FOX News, Outkick, RedState, and others are touting reports on Twitter that Dr. Jill was “mercilessly” booed when her image went up on the Jumbotron. If true, that would present a tea leaf of some kind. I am nevertheless unable to find any straight news story or video evidence verifying these Twitter reports.

I can confirm that Dr. Biden did chat with Sixers star Joel Embid on the sideline. I’m filing this under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.