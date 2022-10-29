This senior moment

The Washington Free Beacon has compiled volume 17 of its Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week series. “Moment” has silently morphed into “moments” as we achieve exit velocity. Andrew Stiles writes in the story accompanying the video:

“Watch me,” President Joe Biden told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart this week during one of the most awkward interviews in the history of American politics.

So we did. It was similar to watching John Fetterman, the stroke victim and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, bumble his way through a debate after his campaign allies in the media insisted he was fine.

“Am I don’t have the same pace?” the president asked Capehart during a discussion about his fitness for office. “Everything physically about me is still functioning well, so you know, and mentally too.” The evidence suggests otherwise.