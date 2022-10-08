This senior moment

When the Washington Free Beacon initiated its popular weekly series depicting “Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week,” they worried that they wouldn’t necessarily have material every week. As they arrive at Volume 14, however, they have such an abundance that they have inserted a graphic rendering it in the plural.

This week, for example, they find Biden honoring a Democratic colleague for being “the most congresswoman in the Congress,” touting health care protections for people with “prexshging [sic] conditions,” warning Republicans to “get ready, bal [sic]” ahead of the upcoming midterm, and so on. With a touch of malice they add that Biden “told Rev. Al Sharpton, a notorious anti-Semite, that he planned to run for reelection in 2024.”

Biden invoked Armageddon at a Democrat fundraiser this week. According to the AP story on the aftermath of Biden’s remarks, his handlers seek to “clarify” it. It probably represents one of his more lucid moments this week.