Thought for the Day: A Note on Free Speech

In this week’s 3WHH podcast we got into quite an argument about the limits of free speech. Here’s a little of what Harry Jaffa wrote about the matter way back in 1964, in “On the Nature of Civil and Religious Liberty” (not available online anywhere that I can find unfortunately):

“With respect to freedom of speech and the closely related freedoms of assembly, associations, and the right of petition, the question continually arises: can we deny these freedoms to Communists, or their agents or coadjutors, without ourselves ceasing, by that denial and to extent of that denial, to constitute a free society? And, conversely, is it not true that if we do allow Communists the full advantage of these civil liberties, we may allow them so to weaken and confuse our resistance that Communism may thereby be enabled to succeed?” . . .

“Does a free society prove false to itself if it denies civil liberties to Communists, Nazis, or anyone else who would use these liberties, if he could, as a means of destroying the free society? The answer, I believe, is now plain that it does not. In saying this I do not counsel, or even justify, any particular measure for dealing with persons of such description. What is right in any case depends upon the facts of that case, and I am here dealing only with principles, not their application. . .

“Communists and Nazis, I maintain, have no right to the use the free speech in a free society. However, whether it is wise or expedient to deny them its use is another matter. I believe that the United States is a sufficiently civilized and sufficiently stable community to bear the advocacy of almost anything, whether it be national socialism, Communism, or cannibalism.”