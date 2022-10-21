Thought for the Day: Against the Great Reset

“The modern Left’s standard tactic is first to propose a transparent counterfactual (men becoming women perhaps being the most egregious), act on it as if it were real, and demand we all do the same. They never stop, they never sleep, they never quit. The Great Reset proposes to command by fiat what Nature and Nature’s God has thus far refused to countenance. Just surrender your freedom; your mobility; even your diet—eat more bugs! they sing—and heed us. But the sirenic Alemannis and the Davoisie have poultry legs, and the Chinese relish for chicken feet ought to give us pause.”
—Michael Walsh, introduction, Against the Great Reset (which everyone should buy).
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.