Thought for the Day: James Q. Wilson on the Common Good

From James Q. Wilson, writing in 1990 on “Why James Madison Would Never Have Received the [APSA’s] James Madison Award”:
If none of us took seriously an argument about fairness or the common good, we would ignore—or laugh at—all such arguments, and soon they would no longer be employed. But they continue to be employed. In sum: at one time, many political scientists described the actions of legislators without describing the incentives they had to act that way; today many political scientists analyze the incentives facing legislators without giving an account of behavior that is inconsistent with those incentives.
