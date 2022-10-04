Thought for the Day: “The lady’s not for turning”

Apropos our item earlier today about PM Liz Truss backtracking on her tax rate cut plan, let’s hear once again from the great Lady Thatcher, speaking to the Conservative Party conference in 1980:

It isn’t the State that creates a healthy society. For when the State grows too powerful, people feel that they count for less and less. The State drains society not only of its wealth but of initiative, of energy, the will to improve and innovate, as well as to preserve what is best. But our aim is to let people feel that they count for more and more. If we can’t trust the deepest instincts of our people, we shouldn’t be in politics at all. . .

To those waiting with baited breath for that favorite media catchphrase the “U-turn,” I have only one thing to say: You turn if you want to: The Lady’s not for turning.