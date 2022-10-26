Thought for the Day: Why Were the Missiles in Plain Sight?

This week is the 60th anniversary of the climax and resolution of the Cuban Missile Crisis, whose memory was made fresh again when President Biden recently remarked to Democratic donors that Putin’s threats to use nukes in Ukraine had brought the prospect of Armageddon closer than at any time since the Cuban crisis.

The outcome of the Cuban crisis was thought to have been a triumph for JFK and America (an early achievement of the Kennedy publicity apparatus), as the USSR removed the missiles in return for an American guarantee that we’d honor the integrity of the pro-Soviet regime in Cuba, thus ensuring and enabling Cuban proxy mischief on behalf of the Soviet Union for the next 30 years in Africa and Central America. Some victory.

Harold Rood once directed our attention to a glaring anomaly of the whole scene, in Kingdoms of the Blind:

It was a strange anomaly indeed. The Soviet foreign minister denied that his country had any intention of doing what in fact it was doing. Yet the missile sites were being prepared and the missiles erected with absolutely no attempt either to conceal the offending activity, or to render its nature ambiguous. The missiles themselves had been identified in military parades in the Soviet Union so that it was impossible to mistake them for anything but what they were. Here was the Soviet Army, past master of camouflage and deception, unable to hide a handful of missiles and their ancillary equipment. This was the same Soviet Army that, in the offensive to liberate Byelorussia in 1944, was able to conceal the concentration of 2.5 million troops, 4,000 tanks, and 24,000 mortars and artillery pieces from the German troops they were about to attack. The same Soviet Army had taught North Koreans how to build bridges underwater to achieve surprise against United Nations troops fighting to defend South Korea. Even a superficial inspection of the series of aerial photographs taken by U.S. reconnaissance aircraft could hardly fail to reveal the nature of the installation and identify the weapons being emplaced.

It’s almost as though the Soviets wanted us to see the missiles. And why might they have wanted that? Conventional thinkers (i.e., most of our foreign policy and defense establishment, then and now) should keep their hands down.