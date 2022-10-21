Vaccines Today, Vaccines Tomorrow, Vaccines Forever!

Yesterday the out-of-control Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 15-0 to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the CDC’s child and adolescent immunization schedule.

I don’t think there is any scientific basis for this action. Covid has proved not to be dangerous to children and young people; certainly not to infants who are routinely undergoing vaccination. For reasons I frankly do not understand, our establishment has resolved to make as many people as people get covid vaccines as often as possible, despite the fact that they don’t seem to do much good. That has not been the case in many other countries.

One of the concerns about adding covid to the CDC’s standard vaccine recommendations is that it may turn into a requirement at many schools:

While the schedule serves as a recommendation regarding vaccines children should receive by a certain age, some schools use the schedule as guidelines for their required vaccinations to enter school. On Wednesday afternoon, the CDC fought back against claims that the move to place the Covid-19 vaccine on the schedule would mean that the vaccine is now required by children. “Thursday, CDC’s independent advisory committee (ACIP) will vote on an updated childhood immunization schedule. States establish vaccine requirements for school children, not ACIP or CDC,” they wrote on Twitter.

But, like so much that comes out of CDC, this was disingenuous:

More than a dozen states follow the CDC’s guidance to set vaccination requirements for school, including Vermont, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

As on many other fronts, Florida has been a leader in resisting vaccine totalitarianism. As early as November 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order that included this provision:

Educational institutions may not require students to be COVID-19 vaccinated.

DeSantis’s order was bracing, and you, like me, may have largely forgotten it. It said this, too:

School districts may not have school face mask policies. School districts may not quarantine healthy students. Students and parents may sue violating school districts and recover costs and attorney’s fees.

Within the last few days, DeSantis said in a public appearance that no child in Florida will be barred from school because he or she has not been vaccinated against covid. Here, as in many respects, other states should follow Florida’s lead.