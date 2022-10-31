The New York Post asks whether staffers are covering up for President Biden the way they did for Senate candidate John Fetterman. See my tribute to the Fetterman campaign’s work in “Five for Fetterman.”

We have frequently observed Biden’s mental debility. Even Ray Charles could see it. We have have even invoked the black comedy Weekend at Bernie’s in this context. The Post editorial now dares to go there in “Are we living through ‘Weekend at Biden’s’? America needs to know, but the complicit media won’t ask.”

If we were taking bets on a medical diagnosis, what would the over/under be on Biden’s mental acuity? I vary day to day on that. He himself probably has good and bad days. Today I would put it at 40 percent. The problem is that Biden operating at 40 percent of capacity probably exceeds Vice President Harris at full throttle. The Harris problem is beyond the scope of the Post editorial, but it is in the background.