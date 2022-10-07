Gender confusion has swept across the land, with the prescient lyrics of “Lola” now taken by academia as aspirational. Man today, woman tomorrow: you got a problem with that? Well, yes, most of us do. But not many have the courage and skill to fight back effectively. So far, the most powerful pushback has come from Daily Wire, in the film “What Is a Woman?,” starring Matt Walsh and produced and directed by Justin Folk.

Matt Walsh had the brilliant insight that the simple question–what is a woman?–is unanswerable by the trans lobby and exposes the incoherence of radical gender ideology. Senator Marsha Blackburn put the principle to use in her questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, who professed herself unable to solve the riddle because she is not a biologist.

As “What Is a Woman?” shows, being a biologist wouldn’t help if you are a gender ideologue. Walsh goes from place to place, trying to find someone who can tell him what a woman is. You might think that at a “women’s march,” everyone would know the answer to that question. No such luck. You might think that distinguished academics, therapists and surgeons who make lots of money from the trans zeitgeist would be able to tell us. Nope.

Tonight, American Experiment showed “What Is a Woman?” at a large suburban theater in the Twin Cities. Producer and director Justin Folk, a long-time friend of mine and collaborator with American Experiment, came to Minnesota for the event. It was a sensational evening, attended by more than 200 American Experiment members.

The film is amazingly good. A 90-minute movie about transgenderism might seem like castor oil, good for you but hardly a pleasure. But that is not the case. “What Is a Woman” is fast-paced, hugely entertaining, and, while sometimes gripping, is also funny. Our audience paid rapt attention. When the film was over, everyone stayed for a half hour of questions and answers with Justin. Here is the film’s trailer:

Our event tonight was the first time “What Is a Woman” has been shown in a theater, other than a private event in Nashville. For now, to see the film you need to join Daily Wire. That is a good idea in any event: with stars like Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens and Matt Walsh, the content never stops. You can join Daily Wire here.

At some point, “What Is a Woman” may be broadly available in theaters. Watch for it: it is one of the most entertaining, if enraging, documentaries ever.