Who Is Our President?

Joe Biden’s mental decline is obvious to everyone, to the point where Joe himself has acknowledged that it is “legitimate” to worry about his fitness for office. That was big of him.

The latest in Biden’s long string of senior moments (to use a phrase that, in this context, is unfair to seniors) came when he told an interviewer that the forgiveness of student debt that he purported to implement by executive order was narrowly passed by Congress. First the video, then a larger point:

Here is the full clip for all you clowns who say it’s out of context. Biden first falsely claims he “signed a law” to cancel student loan debt, then says he “got it passed by a vote or two.” ??????? pic.twitter.com/JKdKde24db — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 24, 2022



Like so many recent video clips, this one shows a shocking mental degeneration. Does Biden really not remember that loan forgiveness didn’t pass the Congress–it never could have–and that he himself circumvented Congress, and the law, by signing an executive order? Apparently not.

But that raises a more basic question: did Biden ever understand that he signed such an order? Charitably, one might imagine that Biden knew what he was doing at the time, but then forgot. But why should we assume that? Based on the evidence of our eyes, it seems equally likely, if not more so, that there was never a time when Biden understood that loan forgiveness couldn’t pass Congress; that it was deemed helpful to Democrats’ election chances; and that he therefore should sign an (illegal) executive order.

Who carried out that analysis? Who came up with a legal justification, to the extent there was one? Who prepared the executive order? Who told Joe Biden to sign it? Was Biden in the loop at all? Does Biden know anything about the order, other than what he may have read off a teleprompter at the time? Who, in short, is acting as president?

I don’t know the answer to that question, but I don’t think it is Joe Biden.