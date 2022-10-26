Zeldin’s zinger

When he won New York’s Republican primary for endorsement to challenge Governor Kathy Hochul in this year’s election, Lee Zeldin declared Hochul “in over her head” and described her as “a walking identity crisis.” In their debate last night Zeldin zeroed in on the rampant crime in New York and got off a zinger while Hochul remained utterly impassive:

Lee Zeldin nukes Kathy Hochul over violent crime in New York pic.twitter.com/n4W5PkM9J7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 25, 2022

Hochul topped off the subject with this. Her answer alludes to tweaks to the cashless bail law she has supported. Politico has some background here.

MUST WATCH…Why are Dems in trouble in NY Gov? This attitude toward crime and safety Zeldin: She still hasn't talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes Hochul: Anyone who commits a crime under our laws…has consequences…I don't know why that's so important to you pic.twitter.com/uO3Vkf83OC — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 25, 2022

Seth Barron has a terrific briefing on incumbent in the City Journal column “Kathy Hochul on the ropes in New York.”

Video clips via Nick Arama/RedState.