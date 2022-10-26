Posted on October 26, 2022 by Scott Johnson in 2022 Election, Crime, New York politics

Zeldin’s zinger

When he won New York’s Republican primary for endorsement to challenge Governor Kathy Hochul in this year’s election, Lee Zeldin declared Hochul “in over her head” and described her as “a walking identity crisis.” In their debate last night Zeldin zeroed in on the rampant crime in New York and got off a zinger while Hochul remained utterly impassive:

Hochul topped off the subject with this. Her answer alludes to tweaks to the cashless bail law she has supported. Politico has some background here.

Seth Barron has a terrific briefing on incumbent in the City Journal column “Kathy Hochul on the ropes in New York.”

Video clips via Nick Arama/RedState.

Responses