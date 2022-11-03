A tea leaf footnote

I wrote here this morning about the current Quinnipiac poll of adults and registered voters. I found it of interest, but wondered why Quinnipiac is serving up a poll of registered voters less than a week out from the midterm elections. I called both Quinnipiac poll analyst Tim Malloy and the executive listed on the press release before posting my comments. The executive was unreachable, but I was able to leave a voicemail message with Malloy. Malloy followed up by text message:

Hi, please submit questions in writing. We are very busy in the week before the midterms. Tim Malloy

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst

Me:

Why registered voters and not likely?

Here we begin to travel through another dimension — a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind….That’s a signpost up ahead: your next stop: the Twilight Zone!

Malloy:

As we get closer to the election we fine tune respondents to likely [voters].

Me:

When is that?

Malloy:

No set time but generally after Labor Day when more people start tuning in to elections.

Me:

We are a week out. “The time it is today.” I don’t understand…Why don’t you give us likely voters in your current poll? Instead of registered voters and adults?

As of 2:30 p.m (Eastern) this afternoon, Malloy has left me hanging there. I will update this post if I receive an answer.