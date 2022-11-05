Another Red Wave Harbinger

Polls are looking grim for the Democrats, but here is an indication that the reality will be even grimmer:

Two-thirds of independent voters believe friends and family are afraid to say who they will actually vote for in the midterm elections, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released exclusively to Breitbart News on Thursday revealed. The survey found two-thirds of independents, 66.3 percent, expressing the belief that their friends and family members are “afraid to express their views about who they will vote for in the 2022 midterm elections.” The majority of Republican voters, 51.4 percent, said the same.

No one is afraid to tell pollsters and others that they intend to vote for Democrats, so this suggests that the independent turnout will be even more pro-GOP than the polls now indicate. I have been saying for a while that this year’s elections will be a GOP tsunami, and at this point pretty much all signs point in that direction.