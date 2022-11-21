I have been mostly AWOL for the last couple of days. This is only partly due to depression over the midterms, and mostly due to the fact that I am on vacation. Like Steve, I am currently in Europe, London to be exact. Unlike Steve, I won’t be recording any podcasts or attending any operas. But I will try to post occasionally.

This is a great time to be in the U.K. Christmas decorations are up, and the season’s spirit is in the air. Europeans in general make more of Christmas than we do in the U.S. And tourist traffic is way down. On the other hand, rain is in the forecast for nearly every day we will be in the U.K., so there’s that.

I’ve got a couple of posts planned for later in the day, but for now just a photo: Piccadilly near sundown.