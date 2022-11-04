Biden looks ahead

I’m looking forward to January because a Republican majority will take over at least one House of Congress and slow down the rout of our national well-being. President Biden looks forward because the wasteful and destructive provisions of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act take effect. See if you can follow the “thoughts” he struggled to articulate yesterday:
So, we — we’re making real progress. And, by the way, a lot of it is just going to kick in beginning in January because we passed this profound legislation on — whether it’s dealing with the environment or dealing —
I mean, for example, it’s estimated that what we did under the envi- — we passed legislation providing $368 billion in help to deal with global warming. Well, guess what? It’s estimated that that’s going to save just — what’s available to people for their homes to deal with weatherizing their homes, solar panel — a whole range of things. It’s estimated it’s going to save the average family in America at least $500 a year. And it’s going to save the environment.
Biden reminds me of the lines in the e.e. cummings poem:
Q: how numb can an unworld get?
A: number
In this case the Q and A would go:
Q: How stupid can he think we are?
A: Stupider
Biden’s remarks came as he talked up his utterly lawless student loan giveaway at Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque (White House transcript here).
Biden claims "we're making real progress" on inflation, it's just that "a lot of this is gonna kick in beginning January" when the tax credits for solar panels kick in pic.twitter.com/mW1a0ujfQj
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2022
