Biden looks ahead

I’m looking forward to January because a Republican majority will take over at least one House of Congress and slow down the rout of our national well-being. President Biden looks forward because the wasteful and destructive provisions of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act take effect. See if you can follow the “thoughts” he struggled to articulate yesterday:

So, we — we’re making real progress. And, by the way, a lot of it is just going to kick in beginning in January because we passed this profound legislation on — whether it’s dealing with the environment or dealing — I mean, for example, it’s estimated that what we did under the envi- — we passed legislation providing $368 billion in help to deal with global warming. Well, guess what? It’s estimated that that’s going to save just — what’s available to people for their homes to deal with weatherizing their homes, solar panel — a whole range of things. It’s estimated it’s going to save the average family in America at least $500 a year. And it’s going to save the environment.

Biden reminds me of the lines in the e.e. cummings poem:

Q: how numb can an unworld get?

A: number

In this case the Q and A would go:

Q: How stupid can he think we are?

A: Stupider

Biden’s remarks came as he talked up his utterly lawless student loan giveaway at Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque (White House transcript here).