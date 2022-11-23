CBS News: This just in

It is difficult to credit the portentous tone and ludicrous gravity of the CBS New story by Catherine Herridge “confirming” the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop and contents. It comes more than two years after the New York Post’s reportage breaking the story and the deep state operation that suppressed it. It seems a tad late and a mite superfluous.

CBS News might have deepened our understanding of the story instead of embarrassing itself. Why not follow up with requests for comments from CBS’s own Lesley Stahl? Or from the deep state operatives who successfully disparaged and suppressed the story? Or from the editors of Politico, who treated the deep state operation with a straight face as breaking news? Or, better yet, why not give the thing a postmodern twist and bring back Dan Rather to assess the performance of CBS News on the story?

Elon Musk’s New Twitter has reinstated Babylon Bee to the platform. The Bee rises to the occasion with a well-aimed round of derision.