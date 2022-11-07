Yesterday I started posting a song a day in the vein of modern folk while Steve Hayward is over in Europe. Let us take a detour to check in with one of the British groups that was inspired by Bob Dylan and the Byrds to explore their folk tradition.

Fairport Convention has existed in one iteration or another since 1967. Liege and Lief (1969) was their fourth album. The Liege and Lief edition of the band included both guitarist/singer/songwriter Richard Thompson and vocalist Sandy Denny.

Denny was an incredibly talented and troubled artist who died at the age of 31. “Come All Ye” is credited to Denny and Fairport bassist Ashley Hutchings. It is a rousing song of great beauty (lyrics here). It makes an invitation that is hard to decline.