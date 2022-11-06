Dark night of the coal

President Biden said Friday during a speech in California on the CHIPS Act that coal plants cost too much money and that his administration will “be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar.”

Biden said he recently visited “the site of the largest old coal plant in America” in Massachusetts, which cost “too much money.”

“No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it, even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of their existence of the plant. So it’s going to become a wind generation,” Biden said.

Joe Manchin has revealed himself as the kind of fool who would take Wimpy up on his offer to be paid on Tuesday for a hamburger today. He’s simpy. Senator Manchin called out Biden for saying out loud again what Biden has said many times before. Where was Manchin?

KJP has now “clarified” Biden’s statement. According to KJP, Biden didn’t mean anything by it, which is great to hear. Manchin didn’t mean anything by his shocked (a la Casablanca‘s Captain Renault) condemnation either.

Via Herb Scribner/Axios (with quotes and links).