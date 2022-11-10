Fetterman for president

In a perfect coda to the midterm elections, MSNBC is touting Senator-elect John Fetterman — his doctor said he was better, man — to run for president. It is an ingenious attempt to build a seamless transition from President Biden to the Democratic future. Fetterman should indeed be the face of the Democratic Party, or at least its neck.

The future beckons. The possibilities are limitless. Unfortunately, we have plenty of time to think about it while the votes are counted in Arizona, California, Alaska and other backwaters of these United States. It occurs to me this morning that giving Fetterman his own show on MSNBC would be far more fitting.

The televised mental institution of MSNBC is floating John Fetterman as a presidential candidate. The clown emoji doesn’t quite do this justice but it’s all I got…. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤪🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/LQOW4mNl3u — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 10, 2022

JOHN adds: To be fair, I am not sure Fetterman is less competent than Joe Biden.