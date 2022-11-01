Four Cheers For Oil and Gas

In the post immediately below, I note that a global transition is currently under way, in which the minuscule portion of the world’s energy attributable to “green” sources is shifting to fossil fuels, especially coal. That is a good thing–for the environment, among other, more vital considerations.

Fossil fuels have done more for humanity than virtually anything else. The transition from horses, donkeys and carts to the modern world is essentially the transition from wind and solar energy to fossil fuels. Our entire civilization, the fact that we live mostly by our wits rather than through back-breaking, soul-killing, and horrifically unproductive labor, is due mainly to fossil fuels.

And yet, for reasons that are hard to fathom, the companies that provide us with nature’s most important bounties seem almost embarrassed to admit it. The oil companies pretend to be energy firms, not just oil companies, and boast of their money-sucking ventures into inept “green” energy. If the oil companies, among the greatest forces for good in human history, will not stand up for themselves and remind the rest of us of their immense contributions, who will?

American Experiment, for one. Our energy team, the nation’s best, has repeatedly exposed the inadequacy and the grotesque cost of wind and solar energy, and has documented the vastly superior value of oil, gas, coal and nuclear. You can read some of their most recent reports here, here, here and here.

But data, charts and graphs go only so far. Our marketing efforts need to reach the general population. Hence the current campaign by American Experiment North Dakota to drive public support for North Dakota’s oil and gas industry. We have produced this video, suitable for television at 30 seconds. There is also a longer internet version:

We are buying billboards and radio time in North Dakota to further our pro-oil and gas campaign. These billboards will soon be up all over North Dakota:

It is not enough to grumble at the skyrocketing costs of energy and take note of the inherent unreliability and unacceptability of wind and solar energy. We need to affirmatively champion the life-saving virtues of fossil fuels. American Experiment North Dakota is taking the lead in bringing such positive messages to the people. If you want to support American Experiment North Dakota’s efforts to bring sanity to discussions of energy issues, you can donate here.