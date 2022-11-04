History Doesn’t Repeat Itself. . .

. . . but it rhymes, goes the apocryphal saying of Mark Twain. This came to mind when seeing David Brooks’s unintentionally hilarious column in the New York Times yesterday:

Sort of reminds me of Hillary in 2016, asking: “How come I’m not 50 points ahead [of Donald Trump]?”

Indeed, the angst of liberals about how they are unfairly going to get creamed on Tuesday also brought back to mind a classic SNL skit from 1988 in which “Michael Dukakis” says, of George H.W. Bush, “I can’t believe I’m losing to this guy.” The reminder of Willie Horton should put into focus that current Democratic Party policy is putting hundreds of Willie Hortons back on the street: