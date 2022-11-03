Join Me Tomorrow On the Dennis Prager Show

I will host the Dennis Prager radio show tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. Eastern, on the Salem network. If you don’t have a station near you, I think you can listen live here.

With the midterms looming, it should be an exciting three hours. We have an excellent lineup of guests, including Senator Tom Cotton; Howie Carr and Seth Leibsohn–I thought it would be fun to turn the tables on a couple of radio hosts who frequently have me on their programs as a guest; Dr. Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota; Liz Collin, a Minnesota reporter who has been in the thick of the state’s turmoil over the last two-plus years and is the author of a new book titled They’re Lying: The Media, The Left, and The Death of George Floyd; and Power Line’s own Steve Hayward.

It should be a dynamite show. Please do tune in!