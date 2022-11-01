Loose Ends (193)

• It’s still early in the morning out here on the Left Coast, but I declare David Deeble to be the Winner of the Day on Twitter:

• It turns out that even The Simpsons understands the joke of “renewable” energy (2 min long):

• This is either some kind of Twilight Zone LARPing, or someone’s idea of a horror reality show:

Shanghai Disney shuts over Covid, visitors unable to leave Shanghai’s Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with Covid-19 prevention measures, with all visitors at the time of the announcement directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus. The resort said at 11:39 a.m. local time (03:39 GMT) it would immediately shut the main theme park and surrounding areas including its shopping street until further notice to comply with virus curbs. The Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account the park was barring people from entering or exiting and that all visitors inside the site would need to await the results of their tests before they could leave.

• John keeps insisting there is nothing newsworthy in beauty pageants these days, but he is clearly wrong:

Staten Island Sri Lankan beauty pageant descends into vicious brawl as women in ball gowns try to break up fight between suited men: Winner says clash had ‘nothing’ to do with event or contestants A shocking viral video shows the moment a massive brawl erupted at an after-party for the first-ever Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant in New York City. Women in ball gowns can be seen trying to break up the violent fight. The suited men kicking and throwing punches, however, continue to pile-up. The melee, which did not involve any contestants, took place on Friday at The Vanderbilt in Staten Island’s South Beach neighborhood, which is known for having a high population of Sri Lankan immigrants.

Trump would have put this on pay-per-view.